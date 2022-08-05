Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD
Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop University Hospital
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
NYU Medical Oncology Associates - Dr. Adams160 E 34th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Dr Adams, I just wanted you to know how thankful I am for the work that you and the entire NYU team have done caring for me. Thank you for the dedication and commitment to my care. Although I'm not completely "out of the woods," I feel that it is because of the excellent level of care I've received that I can celebrate another birthday.
About Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, German
- 1881767903
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adams speaks German.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.