Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD

Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop University Hospital

Dr. Adams works at NYU Medical Oncology Associates - Dr. Adams in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Medical Oncology Associates - Dr. Adams
    160 E 34th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr Adams, I just wanted you to know how thankful I am for the work that you and the entire NYU team have done caring for me. Thank you for the dedication and commitment to my care. Although I'm not completely "out of the woods," I feel that it is because of the excellent level of care I've received that I can celebrate another birthday.
    Rhonda — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1881767903
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at NYU Medical Oncology Associates - Dr. Adams in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

