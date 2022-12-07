Dr. Sylvia Awadalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awadalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Awadalla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Dr. Awadalla's Office Locations
- 1 5675 Venture Dr Ste 2E, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 722-4625
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2318
- 3 555 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-6200
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-2000Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Twenty five years ago, Dr. Awadalla discovered the etiology of my seizures and developed a medication plan to help me maintain a seizure free life. I am eternally grateful! Miss you!! Be happy!!
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Ohio State University
- Neurology
Dr. Awadalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awadalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Awadalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awadalla has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awadalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awadalla speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Awadalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awadalla.
