Dr. Sylvia Batarseh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Batarseh, MD
Dr. Sylvia Batarseh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Batarseh works at
Dr. Batarseh's Office Locations
Childrens Health Alliance LLC9145 Narcoossee Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 243-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sylvia Batarseh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1528219037
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batarseh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batarseh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batarseh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batarseh works at
Dr. Batarseh speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batarseh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batarseh.
