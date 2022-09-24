Dr. Sylvia Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sylvia Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Sylvia D. Campbell M.d. P.A.217 S Matanzas Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 875-2655
Judeo Christian Health Clinic4118 N Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 870-0395Monday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Campbell made me feel so comfortable I was having a procedure and was afraid. She never knew it but it was the calmness in her voice that made me better. She’s definitely an Angel ??
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194774513
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.