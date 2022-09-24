Overview of Dr. Sylvia Campbell, MD

Dr. Sylvia Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at SYLVIA D. CAMPBELL, M.D., P.A. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.