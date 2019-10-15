See All Psychiatrists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (7)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD

Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UCSD.

Dr. Cartwright works at Sonya Hintz MD in La Jolla, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cartwright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvia Cartwright M.d. Inc.
    3252 Holiday Ct Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 255-0084

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Well educated, has kept up with her continuing education. It is impossible to find a good psychiatrist, but she is definitely one of the good ones.
    — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD
    Dr. Cartwright's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Cartwright

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1376854612
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Diego
    • UCSD
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cartwright accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright works at Sonya Hintz MD in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cartwright’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

