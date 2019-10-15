Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD
Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UCSD.
Dr. Cartwright's Office Locations
Sylvia Cartwright M.d. Inc.3252 Holiday Ct Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 255-0084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Well educated, has kept up with her continuing education. It is impossible to find a good psychiatrist, but she is definitely one of the good ones.
About Dr. Sylvia Cartwright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1376854612
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- UCSD
- Johns Hopkins University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cartwright accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cartwright speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.