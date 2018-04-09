Overview of Dr. Sylvia Castro, MD

Dr. Sylvia Castro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.



Dr. Castro works at Desert Valley Medical Associates in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.