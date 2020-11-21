Overview of Dr. Sylvia Coscia, MD

Dr. Sylvia Coscia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Coscia works at Sylvia A Coscia MD in Little Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.