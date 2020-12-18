See All Rheumatologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Sylvia Dold, DO

Rheumatology
3.5 (32)
Map Pin Small Cumming, GA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sylvia Dold, DO

Dr. Sylvia Dold, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Dold works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Dermatomyositis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dold's Office Locations

    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-9864
    Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Highpoint Medical Center
    1270 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 228-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Dermatomyositis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Dermatomyositis
Arthritis

Osteoporosis
Dermatomyositis
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Acute Bronchitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Density Scan
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amyloidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psoriasis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vasculitis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Amazing doctor, found issues that nobody else could. She found actual issues with my SI joint and diagnosed ankylosing spondylitis. Has kept up with adjusting medication as necessary and done a great job with follow ups. Kind, comparing, compassionate. Is willing to try different things when needed.
    Jon — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Sylvia Dold, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1326088873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Dold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dold has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Dermatomyositis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

