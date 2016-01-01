Overview of Dr. Sylvia Ertel, MD

Dr. Sylvia Ertel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Ertel works at Castleton Ob-gyn Inc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.