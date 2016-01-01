Overview

Dr. Sylvia Garcia-Beach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Garcia-Beach works at AMG Seton Primary Care San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Romeoville, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.