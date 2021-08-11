Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvia Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Gray, MD
Dr. Sylvia Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
1
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
2
Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 250, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-3340
- 3 42n S Omega St, La Marque, TX 77568 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a breast reduction done by Dr. Gray. She was amazing. The whole process was excellent. I was a little nervous because this was my first time having surgery but the whole staff at Mercy made it such a smooth day. Highly recommend Dr. Gray and the entire surgery center at I-35!
About Dr. Sylvia Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1558552737
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Trigger Finger Release, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.