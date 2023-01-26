Overview of Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD

Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Hargrave works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.