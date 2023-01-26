See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (112)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD

Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Hargrave works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hargrave's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Methodist
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I enjoy going to Dr. Hargrave. Love the environment and the staff as well as the service. I never want her to retire.
    TD — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609841501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Ophthalmology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Ophthalmology Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed, Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargrave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargrave works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hargrave’s profile.

    Dr. Hargrave has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

