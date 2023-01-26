Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD
Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Hargrave works at
Dr. Hargrave's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-4400Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy going to Dr. Hargrave. Love the environment and the staff as well as the service. I never want her to retire.
About Dr. Sylvia Hargrave, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609841501
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Ophthalmology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Ophthalmology Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed, Ophthalmology
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hargrave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrave has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hargrave speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrave.
