See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.

Dr. Kariampuzha works at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-- in Tyler, TX with other offices in Chandler, TX and Mineola, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital--
    619 S Fleishel Ave Ste 327, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-1173
  2. 2
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
    800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 606-6790
  3. 3
    Chandler Clinic
    803 State Highway 31 E, Chandler, TX 75758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 849-5756
  4. 4
    Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola
    1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 569-5383
  5. 5
    Trinity Clinic Douglas
    520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 593-1721
  6. 6
    Trinity Clinic Whitehouse
    3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 839-2585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kariampuzha?

    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr Kariampuzah has cared for me for several years now, today was a great day as my A1C was 6.2, she recently chose to put me on a couple of meds to suppress my appetite instead of giving more insulin, it was a great call because my weight has brought my sugar levels down to a good level, between her expertise and some of my determination to try to keep my sugars down it is paying off…I was also very pleased how she complimented my efforts, I was excited about the progress and she was too! I’ve never had a doctor who had “celebrated” over my success the way that she did, she is a true professional in the medical profession and I would trust her with any medical concerns, thank you Dr Kariampuzha!!!
    Edd Morgan — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kariampuzha to family and friends

    Dr. Kariampuzha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kariampuzha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD.

    About Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316911381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kariampuzha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kariampuzha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kariampuzha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kariampuzha has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kariampuzha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kariampuzha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kariampuzha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kariampuzha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kariampuzha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.