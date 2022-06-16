Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kariampuzha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Kariampuzha works at
Locations
1
Christus Mother Frances Hospital--619 S Fleishel Ave Ste 327, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-1173
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-6790
3
Chandler Clinic803 State Highway 31 E, Chandler, TX 75758 Directions (903) 849-5756
4
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
5
Trinity Clinic Douglas520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 593-1721
6
Trinity Clinic Whitehouse3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Directions (903) 839-2585
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kariampuzah has cared for me for several years now, today was a great day as my A1C was 6.2, she recently chose to put me on a couple of meds to suppress my appetite instead of giving more insulin, it was a great call because my weight has brought my sugar levels down to a good level, between her expertise and some of my determination to try to keep my sugars down it is paying off…I was also very pleased how she complimented my efforts, I was excited about the progress and she was too! I’ve never had a doctor who had “celebrated” over my success the way that she did, she is a true professional in the medical profession and I would trust her with any medical concerns, thank you Dr Kariampuzha!!!
About Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316911381
Education & Certifications
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kariampuzha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kariampuzha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kariampuzha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kariampuzha works at
Dr. Kariampuzha has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kariampuzha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kariampuzha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kariampuzha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kariampuzha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kariampuzha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.