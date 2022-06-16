Overview

Dr. Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Kariampuzha works at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-- in Tyler, TX with other offices in Chandler, TX and Mineola, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.