Overview of Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD

Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kodsi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Ophthalmology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.