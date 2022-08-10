Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD
Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kodsi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kodsi's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Ophthalmology at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 465-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodsi?
The front desk is aloof, doesn't really understand the concept of HIPPA and occasionally rude. My daughter has been seeing Dr. Kodsi for a few years and she has been great. Her assistants (RN, NP, residents? not sure) have been nice also. But her front desk staff is always something I have to actively tell myself to ignore.
About Dr. Sylvia Kodsi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1477636991
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- St Vincent'S Med Center|Univ Of Mn Med Sch, Ophthalmology St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, Ophthalmology Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Beth Israel
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodsi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodsi works at
Dr. Kodsi has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kodsi speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.