Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mohen works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8900
-
2
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 847-4932Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Gramercy Park7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 352-8100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
4
Financial District/Downtown30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 847-4933
-
5
Upper Westside101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 847-4971
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohen has been taking care of my wife Gloria who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years (bedridden now). On our initial visit with Dr. Mohen it was obvious that she had compassion for both my wife and for me; and I appreciated the gentle way she determined the extent of Gloria’s illness. Over the years our daughter has taken over the various aspects of things and every time she has to speak to Dr. Mohen about certain medications the doctor responds right away. Dr. Mohen is both a wonderful person as well as wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962790907
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.