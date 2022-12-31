Overview

Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mohen works at New York Neurology Associates PC in Oceanside, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.