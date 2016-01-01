Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purugganan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD
Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.
Dr. Purugganan works at
Dr. Purugganan's Office Locations
-
1
Institute for Family Health1 Family Practice Dr, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 255-2930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purugganan?
About Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619936622
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purugganan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purugganan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purugganan works at
Dr. Purugganan has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purugganan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purugganan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purugganan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purugganan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purugganan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.