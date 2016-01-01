Overview

Dr. Sylvia Rushing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rushing works at Cardiology Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.