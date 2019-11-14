Dr. Sylvie Epelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvie Epelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvie Epelbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dr Sylvie Epelbaum MD30 E 40th St Rm 906, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 448-0007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Epelbaum is pleasant and professional. She does not push cosmetic procedures and treatments like some dermatologists do.
About Dr. Sylvie Epelbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epelbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epelbaum has seen patients for Warts, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epelbaum speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Epelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epelbaum.
