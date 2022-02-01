Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paroski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD
Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
North TX Ob Gyn - Flower Mound3051 Churchill Dr Ste 220, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 355-9436
- 2 3101 Churchill Dr Ste 212, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Dr Paroski delivered my daughter.
About Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306862693
- Stanford University
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Paroski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paroski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paroski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paroski speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Paroski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paroski.
