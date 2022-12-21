Overview of Dr. Sylwia Sasinowska, MD

Dr. Sylwia Sasinowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sasinowska works at NJ-ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOC in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Back Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.