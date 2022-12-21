Dr. Sylwia Sasinowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasinowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylwia Sasinowska, MD
Dr. Sylwia Sasinowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sasinowska's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates PA4247 US Highway 9 Bldg 1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7650
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates - Toms River150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-1166
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs2 State Route 27 Ste 100B, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (844) 262-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Sasinowska for the past 2+ years. I have seen other Rheumatologists but they were awful. Dr. Sasinowska listens to your thoughts and makes decisions with you, not for you. She is open to different treatments and does offer her thoughts on holistic approaches as well. I feel like she cares. She is kind and thorough. I would recommend her!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1962829390
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sasinowska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasinowska accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasinowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasinowska has seen patients for Arthritis, Back Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasinowska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasinowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasinowska.
