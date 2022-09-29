Dr. Dorairaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syril Dorairaj, MD
Dr. Syril Dorairaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Dorairaj works at
Dr. Dorairaj's Office Locations
4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best in Glaucoma. Mayo Clinic is the best place for surgery
About Dr. Syril Dorairaj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorairaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorairaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorairaj works at
Dr. Dorairaj has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorairaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorairaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorairaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorairaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorairaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.