Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD
Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Harley works at
Dr. Harley's Office Locations
-
1
Pondrossa clinic14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 690-2198
- 2 1400 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 690-2198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harley?
She is very considerate, patient and caring. I grabbed a last minute appointment with her and I am so glad I did. She is very thorough and patient. Takes time to explain procedures and results clearly. She is an example of a good diagnostician, getting all symptoms and medical history to see what the problem is, and how to resolve it.
About Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1023336815
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harley works at
Dr. Harley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.