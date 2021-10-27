Dr. Sze Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sze Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Glen-white Urological Medical Group Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 325, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 550-2714
Deptartment Of Radiology1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 550-2714
- 3 1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 308, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 245-0143
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In 1998 he correctly diagnosed me with testicular cancer and was very thoughtful and caring back then when another urologist just checked my prostate and told me it was not serious but I asked a for a second opinion and thankfully I was sent with dr Lee, after a detailed consultation he gave the results to me and my wife, we were scared but he assured us that everything was going to be ok, he performed surgery on me 3 days after my diagnosis. Up to date I’m cancer free and still was able to procreate my baby girl, hands down a great doctor with tons if experience, I highly recommend him…
About Dr. Sze Lee, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- White Mem Med Center
- White Meml Med Ctr
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
