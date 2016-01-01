Overview of Dr. Sze Ng, MD

Dr. Sze Ng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ng works at SZE-WAI NG, M,D, A PROFESSIONAL C in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.