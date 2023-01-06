Overview of Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD

Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Chen works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.