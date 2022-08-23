Overview of Dr. Szymon Rosenblatt, MD

Dr. Szymon Rosenblatt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Rosenblatt works at AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.