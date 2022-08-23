Dr. Szymon Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Szymon Rosenblatt, MD
Dr. Szymon Rosenblatt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After visiting with Dr. Rosenblatt on a few occasions along with his assistant, he recommended no surgery since I did not have any pain discomfort or diminished functionality of my limbs. He said I could have the surgery (neck vertebrate fusion and reconstruction) but currently without any pain or discomfort, even though my condition would normally require surgery, he said he did not recommend any procedure at that time. That was over 10 years ago and he was correct. To date, no change in my functionality which is currently at 100%. Great doctor that tells you to avoid surgery even though he could have given my case to any of the neurologists that worked under him. Good doctor, Looked out for my best interest !
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952370306
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Northwestern University Med School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
