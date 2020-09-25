Dr. T Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Blanchard, MD
Overview of Dr. T Blanchard, MD
Dr. T Blanchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Dr. Blanchard's Office Locations
-
1
Newport News office895 City Center Blvd Ste 300, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-3500
-
2
Williamsburg office5424 Discovery Park Blvd # 202 Bldg A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 293-8733
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanchard?
Dr. Blanchard has changed my life in the most positive way!! I had a tummy tuck and was so nervous of the outcome, but it turned out AMAZING!!!! The scar looks so good and thin and the healing process was so worth the result. I would recommend him 1000%!! He has great bed side manner and is a great surgeon. He is very down to earth and explains the procedure very well from the beginning. Very happy patient! Thank you so much!
About Dr. T Blanchard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184721896
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Eastern Va Grad Sch Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.