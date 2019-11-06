Overview of Dr. T Figueroa, MD

Dr. T Figueroa, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Figueroa works at Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ, Bryn Athyn, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.