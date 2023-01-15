Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD
Overview of Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD
Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. O'Daniel works at
Dr. O'Daniel's Office Locations
-
1
T Gerald O' Daniel MD132 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 584-1109
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Daniel?
When it comes to your Face Dr O’Daniel is an artist. My husband and myself were impressed with the information provided by his staff at his office and the surgery center. Even after surgeries all day, Dr O’Daniel called us at 11:00pm to check on me. to make sure I was doing ok! The next morning his nurse also called to check on me. They tell you call if you have ANY QUESTIONS!! I’m only 4 weeks out and so far so good.
About Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871585018
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Daniel works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.