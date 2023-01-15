See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD

Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. O'Daniel works at T Gerald O' Daniel MD in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (442)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile

Dr. O'Daniel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    T Gerald O' Daniel MD
    132 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 584-1109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Daniel?

    Jan 15, 2023
    When it comes to your Face Dr O’Daniel is an artist. My husband and myself were impressed with the information provided by his staff at his office and the surgery center. Even after surgeries all day, Dr O’Daniel called us at 11:00pm to check on me. to make sure I was doing ok! The next morning his nurse also called to check on me. They tell you call if you have ANY QUESTIONS!! I’m only 4 weeks out and so far so good.
    Jan Scott — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Daniel to family and friends

    Dr. O'Daniel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Daniel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD.

    About Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871585018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Daniel works at T Gerald O' Daniel MD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. O'Daniel’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. T Gerald O'Daniel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.