Overview of Dr. T K Venkatesan, MB BS

Dr. T K Venkatesan, MB BS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Venkatesan works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.