Dr. T McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T McBride, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. T McBride, MD
Dr. T McBride, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Dr. McBride works at
Dr. McBride's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates PC1701 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 923-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBride?
About Dr. T McBride, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326096462
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Hosp
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride works at
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.