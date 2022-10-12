Overview

Dr. Tobia Mercuro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Saint Peter's University Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Mercuro works at Princeton Interventional Crdlgy in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.