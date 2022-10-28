See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.9 (91)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO

Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Reutter works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reutter's Office Locations

    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 481-4998
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 91 ratings
Patient Ratings (91)
5 Star
(87)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 28, 2022
Very patient, understanding, and encouraging.
Anonymous — Oct 28, 2022
Photo: Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO
About Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477632503
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Health Science Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reutter works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reutter’s profile.

91 patients have reviewed Dr. Reutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reutter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

