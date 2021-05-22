Dr. Tabassum Chowdhury, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tabassum Chowdhury, MB BCH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tabassum Chowdhury, MB BCH is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Fateh U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Locations
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group5959 Truxtun Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 324-1203
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Chowdhury for many years. I had a Visit with her in late March and the staff was laughing and smiling and I thought to myself wow they are all happy for a Monday afternoon. I was pleasantly surprised today when I came again i was greeted by a young lady outside and the three ladies at the desk all with smiling and very welcoming. In all the years I have been with her most of my encounters were very cold and stone face. I have noticed a few new ladies at the front desk and it really sets my mood when coming for a something stressful visit. Thank you Dr Chowdhury for your staff being so welcoming.
About Dr. Tabassum Chowdhury, MB BCH
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942215751
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Hosp & Clin
- Al-Fateh U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.