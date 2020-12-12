Overview

Dr. Tabitha Fortt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Fortt works at Tabitha B Fortt MD LLC in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.