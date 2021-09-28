Dr. Tac Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tac Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Tac Lee, MD
Dr. Tac Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Lee Eye Center Boardman8135 MARKET ST, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience today visiting Dr. Lee's office for the first time. From the appointment I made over the phone with Marie, to meeting and being diagnosed / evaluated by Dr. Roman, to meeting Dr. Lee and discussing what was happening with my vision and what needed to be done to correct the issues. Then I had a final meeting with Brent to look at options for my surgery, scheduling and even most importantly the financing options to move forward. Great teamwork and commendations to Dr. Lee for having the friendly and dedicated professionals that made my visit a pleasant and worthwhile experience. Lou
About Dr. Tac Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790781722
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- U ND
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
