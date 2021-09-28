Overview of Dr. Tac Lee, MD

Dr. Tac Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at LEE EYE CENTER in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.