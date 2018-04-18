See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Tace Rico, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tace Rico, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Rico works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 416, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2018
    This was our second dermatologist opinion since the previous specialist was a waste of money. Dr. Rico has excellent bed side manners and provides a thrilled explanation of her health plan. She had the answers to all my questions since my son has been battleing eczema since birth. I have tried almost everything from meds to natural herbs and it doesn’t control it. She gave us a different routine to follow and it has been a week of 0 flares. So happy with the results and his skin looks amazing.
    Elisa in Davenport fl — Apr 18, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Tace Rico, MD
    About Dr. Tace Rico, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871755868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tace Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

