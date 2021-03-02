Dr. Tacoma McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tacoma McKnight, MD
Overview of Dr. Tacoma McKnight, MD
Dr. Tacoma McKnight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McKnight's Office Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. McKnight delivered our son 20 years ago and I still remember how thoughtful and thorough she was for the entire 40+ weeks of my pregnancy. My husband and I had a lot fear and anxiety with this pregnancy because we had suffered through a devastating miscarriage at 16 weeks a year and a half before this. Dr. McKnight was a Godsent blessing, just when we needed it. She was extremely compassionate, while being reassuringly patient and I thank her for knowledge as a physician and spirit as human being.
About Dr. Tacoma McKnight, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
