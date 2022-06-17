Dr. Tad Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tad Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Center For Women's Health210 S Palisade Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Callahan has delivered my 4 children over the span of almost 15 years. He is kind, caring and has always made me feel at ease.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225112931
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE &amp; SURGERY|University of California Irvine
- San Bernardino Co Hosp|San Bernardino Co Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callahan speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
