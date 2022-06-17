See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Tad Callahan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Tad Callahan, MD

Dr. Tad Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Callahan works at Center For Women's Health in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Women's Health
    210 S Palisade Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Preeclampsia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Disorders
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Birth Control
Brain Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gynecologic Cancer
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Callahan has delivered my 4 children over the span of almost 15 years. He is kind, caring and has always made me feel at ease.
    N Sullivan — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tad Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225112931
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE &amp;amp; SURGERY|University of California Irvine
    Internship
    • San Bernardino Co Hosp|San Bernardino Co Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tad Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan works at Center For Women's Health in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Callahan’s profile.

    Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

