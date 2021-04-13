Dr. Takara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD
Overview of Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD
Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Takara's Office Locations
Las Islas Family Medical Group II325 W Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033 Directions (805) 483-0198
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 641-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Takara is absolutely amazing! He has helped my shoulder issues so much.
About Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194054585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Takara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takara has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Takara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takara.
