Overview of Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD

Dr. Tadashi Takara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Takara works at Las Islas Urgent Care in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.