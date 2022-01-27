Overview of Dr. Tadele Desalew, MD

Dr. Tadele Desalew, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Desalew works at BAYHEALTH ENDOCRINOLOGY in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.