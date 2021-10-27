Overview

Dr. Tadeusz Majchrzak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Majchrzak works at VitaMED Family Practice in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.