Overview of Dr. Tae Shin, MD

Dr. Tae Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at Yeong K. Ahn in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.