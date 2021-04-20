Dr. Tae Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tae Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tae Shin, MD
Dr. Tae Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Yeong K. Ahn1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 484-7310Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Los Angeles Office1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 482-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down he is the very BEST DOCTOR!??????????! I would not trust anyone but him. His Bedside manners are impeccable & my surgery has given me life again! Many THANKS to his OFFICE STAFF!!! Sunny You are a SUPER STAR??????!!
About Dr. Tae Shin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1750483723
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
