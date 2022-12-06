Overview

Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Birmingham University (Uk) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Makarawo works at Colon & Rectal Center of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.