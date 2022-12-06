See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (58)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Birmingham University (Uk) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Makarawo works at Colon & Rectal Center of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Center of Arizona
    18275 N 59th Ave # M176, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 993-2622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376836452
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, Wa
    Residency
    • Michigan State University - Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Southfield, MI
    Internship
    • West Midlands Deanery
    Medical Education
    • Birmingham University (Uk)
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarawo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makarawo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makarawo works at Colon & Rectal Center of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Makarawo’s profile.

    Dr. Makarawo has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makarawo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarawo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarawo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarawo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarawo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

