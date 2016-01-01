Dr. Tagbo Ekwonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekwonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tagbo Ekwonu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tagbo Ekwonu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Medical Center
Dr. Ekwonu works at
Eastowne Family Physicians4115 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (704) 413-1705
Admitting Hospitals
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
About Dr. Tagbo Ekwonu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093890535
- Bronx Lebanon Medical Center
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Dr. Ekwonu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekwonu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekwonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekwonu works at
Dr. Ekwonu speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekwonu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekwonu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekwonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekwonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.