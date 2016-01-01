See All Radiation Oncologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Clearwater, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD

Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Altoos works at Lykes Center-Radiation Therapy in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altoos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Radiation Oncology Associates
    3155 N MCMULLEN BOOTH RD, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 669-9018
  2. 2
    Premier Radiation Oncology Associates
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 669-9018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124255005
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altoos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altoos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altoos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altoos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altoos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

