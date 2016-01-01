Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD
Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Altoos works at
Dr. Altoos' Office Locations
Premier Radiation Oncology Associates3155 N MCMULLEN BOOTH RD, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 669-9018
Premier Radiation Oncology Associates3140 S Falkenburg Rd, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (727) 669-9018
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Taghrid Altoos, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1124255005
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altoos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altoos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altoos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altoos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altoos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altoos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.