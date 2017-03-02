Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacamay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sacamay works at
Dr. Sacamay's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group655 Euclid Ave Ste 303, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 475-4900
-
2
San Diego Dialysis Services Inc303 W 26th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 474-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacamay?
Very knowledgeable Doctor, extremely patient, always listening to your needs. My husband and I are his patients for 9 years. The staff is wonderful, and the office is very clean. I strongly recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1407851041
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacamay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacamay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacamay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacamay works at
Dr. Sacamay has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacamay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sacamay speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacamay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacamay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacamay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacamay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.