Overview of Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD

Dr. Tagumpay Sacamay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sacamay works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.