Dr. Taha Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Taha Ahmed, MD
Dr. Taha Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 10837 Laurel St Ste 104, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 941-9955
Karnavy Medical Group4950 San Bernardino St Ste 216, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 399-5944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed treats his patients like family, he is also very professional and knowledgeable. Has been my children's pediatrician all their life, I trust my beautiful children's health to Dr. Ahmed.
About Dr. Taha Ahmed, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578638649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
