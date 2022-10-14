Dr. Taha Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taha Jamil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taha Jamil, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Office Locations
Medical Rehabilitation Group PC4632 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7181
Auto Pain Relief1181 N Milford Rd, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (810) 606-7181
Farrah F Ahmad MD Pllc37300 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (810) 606-7181
Clark Memorial Health1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 218-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had compressed discs L 2-5 that were very debilitating so after the MRI I went to a neurologist to have it reviewed. It wasn’t bad enough for surgery so I went to Dr Jamil. After 3 visits & a series of 6/8 injections I’m now pain free
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
