See All Otolaryngologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD

Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shipchandler works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Bell's Palsy and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jerry House, MD
Dr. Jerry House, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Shipchandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
    11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-4864
  2. 2
    550 University Blvd Ste 3170, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-3226
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-3223
  4. 4
    Iu Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery (w 16th St)
    355 W 16th St Ste 3000, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-7082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Fracture
Bell's Palsy
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Facial Fracture
Bell's Palsy
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shipchandler?

    Oct 14, 2019
    I want to update my review. Dr. Taha Shipchandler removed the metal plate. The first couple of days of post op narcotic helped greatly with nerve pain. When that ended, irritation returned. However. I do have a mixed paralysis and irritated nerve, not due to this doctor, but due to the surgery before. I believe this doctor did his best with a situation that was created before him. I still would go through the surgery again. On the septoplasty part, I have had three in my life and this one had the easiest recovery. In summary, Dr. Shipchandler took a bad situation and tried to make it better. The nerve is not touching a metal plate anymore. Time will tell what my final outcome will bebut this surgeon did his best and I strongly believe he's excellent.
    Lillian Newman — Oct 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shipchandler to family and friends

    Dr. Shipchandler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shipchandler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD.

    About Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023288230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipchandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shipchandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shipchandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shipchandler has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Bell's Palsy and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipchandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipchandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipchandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipchandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipchandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.