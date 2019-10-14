Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipchandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD
Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-4864
- 2 550 University Blvd Ste 3170, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-3226
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-3223
Iu Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery (w 16th St)355 W 16th St Ste 3000, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-7082
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I want to update my review. Dr. Taha Shipchandler removed the metal plate. The first couple of days of post op narcotic helped greatly with nerve pain. When that ended, irritation returned. However. I do have a mixed paralysis and irritated nerve, not due to this doctor, but due to the surgery before. I believe this doctor did his best with a situation that was created before him. I still would go through the surgery again. On the septoplasty part, I have had three in my life and this one had the easiest recovery. In summary, Dr. Shipchandler took a bad situation and tried to make it better. The nerve is not touching a metal plate anymore. Time will tell what my final outcome will bebut this surgeon did his best and I strongly believe he's excellent.
About Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1023288230
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
